Less than a week after the first medical marijuana dispensary in Utah opened its doors, the state’s top cannabis regulator announced he is resigning.

Andrew Rigby, director of the state’s medical marijuana and industrial hemp program, is leaving his post later this month, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Rigby, who took the job in early 2019, told the newspaper it has been his plan to move on once the state’s cannabis program was operational.

Once he leaves the Utah cannabis office, Rigby plans to spend more time with a health-care app startup he’s invested in, according to the Tribune.

The startup has no ties to the cannabis industry, he said.