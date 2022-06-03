Seven additional cannabis grow licenses were approved in Vermont as the state increases suppliers for a recreational marijuana market that’s expected to launch in October.

According to VTDigger, the new licensees, all social equity or economic empowerment applicants, are:

Arcadia Cannabis Co., indoor cultivator (town of Essex)

DP Holdings/VT Cannabis Organics, indoor and outdoor cultivator (Danville)

Epona Farms, indoor cultivator (Salisbury)

Family Tree, indoor and outdoor cultivator (Sheldon)

Great Brook Homestead, outdoor cultivator (Middlesex)

Snowbird Botanicals, indoor and outdoor cultivator (Barnet)

Valley Organics, indoor cultivator (Jeffersonville)

The state has received 208 applications for business licenses to manufacture, cultivate, retail and test adult-use marijuana.

Under Vermont law, priority is given to economic-empowerment and social equity applicants.

In March, at least 25 more municipalities decided to opt in to the adult-use marijuana industry and allow commercial cannabis retailers.