Vermont looking to launch recreational cannabis regulatory board

In a preliminary move to launch its recreational cannabis program, Vermont is seeking to fill three positions on the board that will regulate the state’s adult-use market.

Gov. Phil Scott has opened the application process for the new three-member Cannabis Control Board. The members will be appointed by the governor after they’ve been vetted vetting by the Cannabis Control Board Nominating Committee.

On Oct. 7, Vermont became the 11th state to legalize adult-use sales. The state’s recreational cannabis program is projected to generate roughly $250 million in annual sales by 2025.

The board will also take over duties regulating the state’s existing medical marijuana program.

The governor is looking for candidates with experience in administering complex regulatory systems and the ability to manage a start-up enterprise with responsibility for licensing, compliance and enforcement.

The application deadline is Dec. 31. and more information can be found here.