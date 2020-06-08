Cannabis multistate operator Vireo Health International terminated former Executive Chair Bruce Linton, effective immediately and “on an entirely without-cause basis,” the company announced Monday in a news release.

Linton’s exit comes roughly seven months after his November hiring, and Vireo said it does not expect to hire a new executive chair.

Linton will remain on the board of directors until his term expires July 15.

Vireo CEO Kyle Kingsley said in the release that the Minneapolis company will remain focused on expanding its footprint in the U.S. markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania.

After making a name for himself as co-CEO of Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth, Linton was fired from that job last August by the company’s board of directors after disappointing earnings.

Linton then signed on with Vireo. He also took advisory roles at several other cannabis companies, including California-based Oram and Michigan-based Gage Cannabis Co.

During his time as Vireo’s executive chair, Linton even invested $1 million into the company and oversaw a successful capital raise of roughly $7.7 million.

Vireo trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as VREO and on the U.S. over-the-counter markets as VREOF.