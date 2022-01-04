Virginia’s newly elected Republican governor says he isn’t opposed or looking to overturn recreational marijuana legalization, but “I think there is a lot of work to do.”

Glenn Youngkin’s comments came in a wide-ranging interview with Virginia Business.

The former CEO’s November victory over Gov. Terry McAuliffe ended a Democratic era at the state’s highest office, but Democrats held on to a slim 21-19 majority in the state Senate.

Virginia legalized adult-use marijuana last year, but a commercial market isn’t scheduled to launch until 2024 unless lawmakers push that timeline forward.

MJBizDaily projects the market could reach nearly $1.5 billion in annual sales by the program’s fifth year.

Youngkin sounded as if he believes 2024 is plenty soon enough for a commercial launch.

“When it comes to commercialization, I think there is a lot of work to be done,” he told Virginia Business.

For one thing, he called “forced unionization” in the legislation a “nonstarter.”

He said he’s “all for” opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses as called for in the legislation.

But, he added, “we also have to make sure that they have the capabilities to compete and thrive in the industry.”

The measure passed includes a clause requiring the state General Assembly to reenact a number of provisions of the bill, including those that detail the regulatory and market structure such as licensing.

Youngkin concluded by saying that everything will be on the table.

“Again, I don’t look to overturn the bill, but I think we need to make sure that it works.”