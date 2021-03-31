Virginia governor wants to push up parts of recreational cannabis timeline

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposed amendments to the state law legalizing recreational marijuana that would bump up aspects of the program’s timeline, but sales or commercial cultivation would not start any sooner.

While Northam recommended that provisions in the legislation legalizing home growing and possession of cannabis take effect on July 1, 2021, rather than on Jan. 1, 2024 – the enactment date initially approved by lawmakers – the timeline for commercial marijuana cultivation and sales remains July 1, 2024.

According to Patch, Northam’s amendments would allow people 21 or older to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and home growers to cultivate up to four marijuana plants.

The governor’s comments come only days after the Virginia House speaker said she will support a measure to legalize adult-use marijuana on July 1 instead of waiting nearly three years.