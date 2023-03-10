Virginia medical groups urge gov to sign delta-8 THC bill

Medical groups in Virginia are asking the governor to sign a bill as written that adds new restrictions to hemp-derived products in the state.

The groups’ request came after the Virginia Cannabis Association asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to amend the bill for fear it could take an economic toll on the local hemp industry.

According to The Progress-Index, the Virginia division of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Medical Society of Virginia, the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association argue in a letter to the governor that the regulations, if unchanged, could reduce a spike of cases of children ingesting unregulated CBD or other hemp-derived products such as delta-8 THC.

Youngkin has not yet signed the bill into law, but he is expected to do so.

The letter notes that “these measures as approved by the General Assembly are critically important to public health and safety.

“They are especially important to ensure the well-being of children, many of whom have been poisoned after accessing and ingesting unregulated delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC and other synthetic marijuana-like products.”

Passed in February by lawmakers, House Bill 2294: