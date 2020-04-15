Washington DC allows medical marijuana deliveries, curbside pickups

The nation’s capital is the latest medical cannabis market to permit dispensaries to provide deliveries and curbside pickups to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington DC’s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser, signed an emergency rule allowing dispensaries to provide deliveries and curbside pickups until Aug. 12.

Increasingly during the coronavirus crisis, marijuana stores across the U.S. are turning to deliveries and curbside pickups as a way to keep customers and employees safe.

Medical marijuana businesses in Washington DC already were deemed “essential,” so they were permitted to keep their doors open during the crisis.

“This emergency rulemaking is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the District’s residents reducing the spread of COVID-19 by enabling District of Columbia residents registered as qualifying patients to obtain medical marijuana while also adhering to social guidelines and the District of Columbia Stay-at-Home Order,” according to the emergency order.

However, there are restrictions, including:

Deliveries can be made only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dispensaries can register only one vehicle to make deliveries.

Vehicles cannot have any dispensary advertisements on them.

Vehicles can contain only 10 parcels during each delivery run.

Vehicles cannot carry more than a total of $5,000 in cash and medical marijuana during deliveries.

Curbside pickups must take place directly in front of the dispensaries, and the area must be in view of the store’s camera system.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.