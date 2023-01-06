Washington state marijuana regulatory chief Rick Garza to retire

Rick Garza, director of the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board, is retiring from the post, effective July 1.

Garza worked for the agency for 25 years.

“Over the years we’ve successfully addressed major challenges, including … creation of a regulatory system to allow adult-use cannabis that has been a model for the nation,” he said in a statement.

The director of the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) runs the day-to-day operations of the regulatory agency.

Garza said he will help lead the search for his replacement.

LCB Board Chair David Postman said in a statement that Garza “knows the world of liquor and cannabis regulators better than anyone. He understands this agency and its relationship to the Legislature.

“We need that knowledge to find the right person for the job.”