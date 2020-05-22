Webinar to look at product preferences among marijuana consumers

Product preferences among cannabis consumers across the country will be the focus of a free webinar that Marijuana Business Daily is presenting Tuesday, May 26.

MJBizDaily‘s data editor, Eli McVey will speak, with Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Boulder, Colorado-based edibles company Wana Brands, and Liz Conners, data analyst for Seattle-based Headset.

The three will discuss data and insights regarding shifts in what consumers are looking for in products, ranging from THC levels to the choice between edibles and vaping.

The webinar also will offer insights on how product sales have shifted since March.

Sales volumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic have varied from state to state.

The webinar will begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Register now for access.