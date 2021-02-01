West Virginia awards medical cannabis dispensary licenses, many to MSOs

West Virginia regulators announced the winners of 100 medical cannabis dispensary licenses in the state, with many going to out-of-state companies.

This round of licensing makes it clear that several multistate operators are setting up vertically integrated businesses in the state, according to Charleston TV station WCHS.

More than 30 companies received dispensary licenses, and many of them will have multiple stores throughout the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Medical Cannabis.

Multistate cannabis companies on the list include Columbia Care of New York, Holistic Industries of Massachusetts, Trulieve of Florida and Verano Holdings of Illinois.

Those four companies also received cannabis processor licenses. Columbia Care, Holistic Industries and Verano Holdings were awarded marijuana cultivation permits as well.

Now that all three license categories have been awarded, regulators are expected to begin issuing medical cannabis patient cards in spring 2021.

The full list is available here.