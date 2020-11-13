West Virginia regulators announced the 10 medical cannabis processors that will be receiving business licenses, with several going to multistate operators such as Columbia Care of New York, Holistic Industries of Massachusetts, Trulieve of Florida and Verano Holdings of Illinois.

According to Charleston TV station WOWK, West Virginia regulators said they awarded licenses to:

Armory Pharmaceutical (in Buckhannon)

Buckhannon WV Processing (Buckhannon)

Columbia Care WV (Falling Waters)

Harvest Care Medical (Bridgeport)

Holistic WV Farms I (Beaver)

Mountaineer Integrated Care (Fort Ashby)

Tariff Labs (Left Hand)

Trulieve WV (Huntington)

Verano WV (Beaver)

V3 WV GP (Maxwelton)

The state previously awarded 10 cultivation licenses, and at least three went to multistate operators as well as a number of out-of-state and West Virginia investors.

The next step in West Virginia’s relatively slow rollout of the MMJ program will be for regulators to score dispensary applications – the final permitting phase for the industry.

Once everything is in place, regulators are expected to begin issuing MMJ patient cards in spring 2021.