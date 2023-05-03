Wisconsin GOP lawmakers kill gov’s marijuana legalization proposal

Republican legislators in Wisconsin voted down a marijuana legalization proposal put forward by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Marijuana legalization was one of more than 500 items included in a budget proposal by Evers and rejected by Republicans this week.

The governor had also proposed full marijuana legalization in his previous term.

Republicans, who control the Wisconsin Legislature, defeated the proposals in a Tuesday budget committee, the Associated Press reported.

In a tweet responding to the vote, Evers said legalizing marijuana “would help us compete with other states for talented workers and have more resources to invest in critical state priorities like K-12 education.”

Wisconsin is among the few states that have not legalized marijuana in any way.

In April, Wisconsin’s GOP lawmakers said they were working on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana.