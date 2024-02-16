Wisconsin GOP medical marijuana legalization bill dead for now

By MJBizDaily Staff

A limited medical marijuana legalization bill put forward by Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin has reached the end of the line, and it won’t move forward during this legislative session.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday that the bill will not reach a vote before the Assembly’s session ends next week, the Associated Press reported.

However, Vos said the bill will still have a public hearing ahead of the next session.

The restrictive legislation would have permitted sales of nonsmokable cannabis products from state-run stores to patients with a limited number of medical conditions.

The bill’s demise had been publicly predicted by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski after disagreement among Republican lawmakers.

Wisconsin remains one of the shrinking number of states to outlaw both medical and recreational cannabis.

Republicans rejected an adult-use legalization proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2023.

Evers had said he would support the GOP’s medical marijuana bill despite his desire for full legalization.

