Wisconsin governor still dedicated to marijuana legalization

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is still committed to legalizing marijuana, even though his latest attempt was shot down earlier this year by state Republican legislators.

Evers said this week that an “overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support” regulating cannabis like alcohol, according to La Crosse TV station WLAX.

“It’s time to join red and blue states across the country and get this done,” Evers posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Medical and adult-use marijuana remain illegal in Wisconsin despite the governor’s efforts.

In February, the Democrat included marijuana legalization in his state budget for a second time.

In May, state Republican legislators rejected Evers’ marijuana legalization proposal.