Wisconsin governor still dedicated to marijuana legalization

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is still committed to legalizing marijuana, even though his latest attempt was shot down earlier this year by state Republican legislators.

Evers said this week that an “overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support” regulating cannabis like alcohol, according to La Crosse TV station WLAX.

“It’s time to join red and blue states across the country and get this done,” Evers posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Medical and adult-use marijuana remain illegal in Wisconsin despite the governor’s efforts.

In February, the Democrat included marijuana legalization in his state budget for a second time.

In May, state Republican legislators rejected Evers’ marijuana legalization proposal.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Border sales a boost for most marijuana retailers across US
Image of a Welcome to Illinois sign

Legal

Wisconsin medical marijuana measure possible this summer, GOP speaker says
Image of Wisconsin state capitol building.

Cultivation

US hemp plantings plummet in 2022 as production shifts to northern states
Image of hemp plants
Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational Recreational Wisconsin 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY