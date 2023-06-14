Wisconsin medical marijuana measure possible this summer, GOP speaker says

By MJBizDaily Staff

Wisconsin could soon see medical marijuana legalization legislation, a top Republican lawmaker hinted – but nothing is guaranteed.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said at a luncheon Tuesday that an MMJ measure could become public “later in the summer,” according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

While not providing details, Vos said an MMJ proposal “unique to Wisconsin” is in the works.

That statement comes on the heels of Republican legislators saying in April they were working on a medical cannabis bill.

Vos also on Tuesday repeated his vow that MMJ legalization would “not lead to recreational marijuana” legalization.

Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature in Wisconsin, an increasing outlier for not allowing medical or recreational marijuana.

Lawmakers in the state earlier this spring rejected a marijuana legalization proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers has said he would sign a medical marijuana bill if lawmakers were to pass such a measure.

