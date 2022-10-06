Wisconsin tribal CBD company launches group to support Indigenous businesses

The owner of Wisconsin’s first Native American cannabis company is launching a nonprofit organization to support Indigenous entrepreneurs who want to enter the industry.

Rob Pero, who launched the Canndigenous CBD company in 2021 in Cambridge, Wisconsin, told the Green Bay Press Gazette that the new Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association will educate new Native American entrants to the market on how to conduct business.

Tribal citizens and organizations can use the group to network and discuss opportunities, Pero said.

Another possibility: Tribal groups that have established cannabis companies could be well positioned to succeed if Wisconsin relaxes its marijuana laws to allow for a full THC marketplace.

Hemp production was legalized in Wisconsin in 2017, but marijuana remains illegal. However, there have been efforts to create a legal marijuana market.

To that end, Pero would like to see the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association help further efforts toward legalizing marijuana at the federal level.