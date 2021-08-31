Would-be marijuana growers flood New Mexico with nearly 900 applications

Applications to grow recreational marijuana in New Mexico have only been open for a week. and the state already has received nearly 900 submissions.

The New Mexico Licensing and Regulation Department has received 897 initial applications, Albuquerque TV station KOAT reported.

The superintendent of the department, Linda Trujillo, told KOAT the agency plans to approve as many applications as it can.

However, applicants still must meet certain criteria, including access to water rights or a water municipality.

Most industrial areas will allow cannabis production zoning unless the business is less than 300 feet from a day care or a school.

Applicants will likely know the status of their permit within four or five days after filing their paperwork, Trujillo said.

Once permits are approved cultivators can start growing up to 8,000 plants, depending on license type.

The deluge of applicants comes after medical marijuana operators in the state expressed concern there could be a cannabis shortage when New Mexico’s adult-use market launches, likely in April 2022.