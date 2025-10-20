5 cannabis marketing trends redefining the industry

Cannabis businesses are adopting more sophisticated marketing strategies to stand out in a competitive industry characterized by changing regulations, evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Whether they’re using artificial intelligence (AI) and influencers or immersive marketing, marijuana operators are searching for ways to distinguish themselves from the competition.

Here are the top five cannabis marketing trends to watch:

1. Hyper-personalized consumer experiences powered by AI

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all marketing. Data analytics AI are becoming indispensable tools for cannabis brands to craft highly tailored consumer experiences.

This means everything from personalized product recommendations based on individual preferences and past purchases to customer-tailored packaging and loyalty programs, said Rocco Del Priore, co-founder of Burbank, California-based software provider Sweed.

Consumers expect advice catered to their specific needs, whether for medicinal purposes or recreational use, making personalization a game-changer.

2. Experiential and immersive marketing

Cannabis brands are moving beyond traditional retail to create immersive destinations and experiences.

This trend involves engaging all the senses and fostering a deeper connection to the plant and the brand.

Think virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) tours of cultivation facilities, interactive tasting events, educational workshops and sophisticated consumption lounges.

“The AR and VR cannabis experience benefits both cultivators and dispensaries from a marketing perspective,” according to a blog post from New Jersey-based cannabis public relations firm NisonCo. “It enables them to reach a larger audience and avoid stringent marketing restrictions on the cannabis industry.”

Pop-up shops and cannabis festivals also are more interactive and sensory-focused experiences, making the consumer journey more holistic and memorable.

3. Sustainability and transparency as core brand values

As environmental consciousness grows, consumers are demanding greater transparency about the sourcing and production of cannabis products.

“Today’s consumers – especially Gen Z and millennials – are deeply invested in ethical purchasing,” according to a blog post by Envrioncann, an organization that provides certification programs for the cannabis industry. “They want to support brands that align with their values. Cannabis is no exception,”

Brands that prioritize and showcase their sustainable practices – from organic farming methods and energy-efficient manufacturing to carbon-neutral delivery options and eco-friendly packaging – have a competitive advantage.

Marketing efforts must highlight product quality and ethical practices and environmental responsibility to resonate with environmentally aware consumers.

4. Evolution of influencer and social media marketing

While social media platforms continue to have strict rules around cannabis content, influencer marketing remains a powerful tool, evolving into more sophisticated forms.

Brands can use niche influencers with highly engaged followers to connect with consumers, according to Denver-based cannabis technology company FlowHub

The focus is shifting toward organic content, community-building and educational messaging that avoids direct product promotion.

Strategic partnerships with cannabis-savvy influencers who understand regulatory boundaries is key to reaching new audiences and building brand credibility.

5. Strategic omnichannel presence and local SEO

With a complex regulatory landscape, cannabis marketers are embracing omnichannel strategies to ensure consistent messaging and reach consumers across various touch points, according to omnichannel marketing platform Mediajel.

This includes a strong focus on owned media like email newsletters, blogs and community forums to control messaging without relying on restrictive ad networks.

Local SEO is also paramount, with optimized Google Business Profiles, localized landing pages and consistent name, address and phone data.

Building compliant opt-in lists for SMS and email marketing will also be crucial for direct, personalized communication.

Marketing evolves for the future

The cannabis industry is entering a new era of innovation and sophistication, with marketing strategies evolving to meet the demands of a maturing market.

From hyper-personalized consumer experiences and immersive brand interactions to a focus on sustainability, influencer authenticity and strategic omnichannel approaches, cannabis businesses are finding ways to navigate regulatory challenges and connect with their audiences.

(Note: AI assisted in summarizing the key points for this story.)