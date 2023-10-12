Alabama judge tosses marijuana MSO lawsuit seeking license

An Alabama judge dismissed a marijuana multistate operator’s lawsuit against the state’s cannabis regulator that had sought to restore a rescinded business license.

Verano Alabama, the local affiliate of Chicago-based Verano Holdings, had sued the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) after a contentious flip-flop.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, Verano was one of the 21 applicants awarded a state medical marijuana business license.

But after “scoring errors” were discovered in the application process, those licenses were revoked.

During a second do-over round in mid-August, Verano was not awarded a license.

The company filed suit soon afterward.

In the end, no licenses were issued after the AMCC on Aug. 31 voted for a second time to pause the licensing process.

Then, on Wednesday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Anderson dismissed Verano’s suit.

In his ruling, Anderson found that state law grants the AMCC “authority” to “void and correct” decisions, including the power to “rescind awarded licenses,” according to the Alabama Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawsuit filed by another company that didn’t receive a license, Alabama Always, remains pending.

That suit alleges flaws in the AMCC’s entire process.