Alabama Treasurer John McMillan will take the reins of the state’s Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the business licensing and regulation of the nascent MMJ market.

The regulatory agency voted in McMillan as executive director “after a lengthy search,” according to news site Alabama Political Reporter.

His pay starts at $209,877.66.

McMillan held the state treasurer role since 2018 after previously serving as Alabama’s commissioner of agriculture from 2011.

In June, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appointed three more members to the Medical Cannabis Commission.

In related news, Commission Vice Chair Rex Vaughn said the group is working with the state on legislation to move up the timeline for beginning marijuana cultivation to 2022 with sales starting as soon as fall 2022.

That would be welcome news to the state’s cannabis entrepreneurs.

At the commission’s first meeting in August, commission members mentioned the rollout might be slower than expected, with medical cannabis not available to patients until 2023.