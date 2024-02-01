Alberta cannabis retailers can now sell at special events

By MJBizDaily Staff

Ranks of women, minority cannabis execs rebound to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Canada’s second-most valuable adult-use market, Alberta, now permits cannabis sales at age-restricted events such as music festivals or marijuana trade shows.

The new rules took effect Jan. 31, provincial regulator Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) announced.

Retailers seeking a temporary extension of their store to sell cannabis at events must apply for AGLC approval.

The regulatory changes also:

  • Allow licensed marijuana stores to keep cannabis products in “a locked showcase in the customer area after store operating hours,” doing away with a previous requirement to move products into secure storage at day’s end.
  • Permit stores to sell marijuana to each other, “regardless of ownership structure,” and “allow unlimited transfers of cannabis products between licensees owned by the same legal entity.”
  • Tweak previous regulations that set out rules for providing cannabis samples to retail licensees.
  • Update rules surrounding the destruction of cannabis products.

“Alberta clearly understands the value of updating cannabis regulations and bringing them closer in line with the way alcohol is managed and with consumer expectations,” Edmonton, Alberta-based consultancy Diplomat Consulting wrote in a blog post outlining the changes.

The new regulations were announced in December as part of an effort to cut through red tape in the cannabis retail sector.

Alberta adult-use cannabis sales totaled 73.7 million Canadian dollars ($54.9 million) in November.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Cannabis pop-up stores coming to Alberta trade shows, festivals
Image of fireworks over downtown Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Finance

Aurora Cannabis seeks Nasdaq compliance via share consolidation
Image of Nasdaq signage on the side of a glass buidling

Cultivation

Village Farms starts building cannabis facility for Netherlands pilot program
Image of multicolored tulips, with windmills in the background, in the Zaanse Schans neighborhood of Zaandam, Netherlands
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail 
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSDO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATIONTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY