In a blow to marijuana retailers in Anchorage, Alaska, voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure to permit cannabis consumption on store premises.

According to unofficial election results, roughly 64.3% (28,409) of the voters on Tuesday rejected Proposition 11, which would have permitted “inhaling or smoking marijuana, in addition to eating marijuana edibles,” in cannabis stores.

Only 15,786 voters, or 35.7%, favored the proposition.

The Anchorage Assembly will certify the results of the election on April 21.

Last October, the assembly voted 7-4 to put on-site cannabis consumption on the ballot.