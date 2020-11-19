Another cannabis flower recall in Germany stemming from contamination

Curious about the developing European cannabis markets? Then tune in to the Europe Market Forum on Monday, Nov. 23, at MJBizCon’s Passholder Days. The many global topics include the session “Germany: Land of Opportunity.” More information is available here, but be aware ticket prices go up $50 after Nov. 19.

Gröbenzell, Germany-based Ever Pharma is recalling all batches of its cannabis flower product CanPharma 20/1 after detecting contamination above acceptable levels, Marijuana Business Daily has learned.

In a reply to an MJBizDaily inquiry, an Ever Pharma spokesperson said: “At the end of October 2020, we, Ever Pharma GmbH, as importer and wholesaler, recalled a batch of CanPharma Flos 20/1 cannabis flowers – batch number IBT030J169-1.

“The background to this was that mold was detected in a small number of packs and the decision was taken to recall before full analysis was completed, which revealed product out of specification.”

The recall of that batch was first reported by the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM).

Later, another batch of CanPharma Flos 20/1 also had compliance issues and the company decided to recall all batches, the spokesperson confirmed.

That batch was CanPharma Flos 20/1 – batch number IBT030I253-2, manufactured in September 2020.

The product “has been delivered to us and distributed to pharmacies. However, as a precautionary measure on our own initiative, we decided to have these cannabis flowers tested by an independent laboratory,” the spokesperson said.

“Regrettably, abnormalities were detected with this new batch concerning microbiological growth. We have therefore decided to recall all of our current product CanPharma Flos 20/1.

“The root cause of the abnormalities is being investigated together with the manufacturer and we expect to resume distribution of CanPharma cannabis flower products in the short term.”

The flower affected was imported from Spain. It was grown by Linneo Health, a producer that also grows for other brands, including IMC in Germany and Israel as well as Khiron Life Sciences in the United Kingdom.

