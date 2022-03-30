A boutique hotel property near the Las Vegas Strip has been sold to an Arizona company with plans to renovate the property and turn it into a marijuana-friendly venue.

Pro Hospitality Group, which already owns the cannabis-friendly The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in Phoenix, paid $11.9 million to purchase the 64-room Artisan hotel near the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Pro Hospitality owner Alex Rizk told the newspaper he plans to renovate the Las Vegas property by September and make it “cannabis friendly” when Nevada regulations permit.

Cannabis consumption lounges were approved by Nevada lawmakers in 2021. They are expected to open this year, though no launch timetable has been set.

Pro Hospitality’s Clarendon property in Arizona features a marijuana lounge and some rooms that permit cannabis consumption, according to the hotel website.

A number of Nevada companies are preparing cannabis consumption lounges with the aim of profiting from the state’s huge tourist market.