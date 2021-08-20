Nevada cannabis consumption lounges on pace to open in 2022

Nevada’s cannabis industry will have a new way to reach consumers with marijuana consumption lounges planned to open next year, a potential boon to businesses in a state that annually receives a large influx of tourists.

The prospect of a 2022 launch came to light when the state’s Interim Finance Committee approved funding to assist the Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) in overseeing the new lounges, according to the Nevada Independent.

“All goes as planned, we’re looking at – at least the first quarter, or the first half of 2022 – not only to see the lounges open, but then also the first part is where we would start to realize that revenue,” CCB Executive Director Tyler Klimas said, according to the news outlet.

The state Legislature in June approved a bill that created two types of licenses for cannabis consumption lounges.

Nevada’s casinos and hotels don’t allow cannabis use on-site, so marijuana lounges would provide options for visitors and for Nevada residents who live in apartments or other housing situations not conducive to marijuana consumption.

The Independent reported that 59 marijuana retailers have expressed interest in opening consumption lounges.

According to the news outlet, the Interim Finance Committee approved the allocation of $10.9 million for the Cannabis Compliance Board to hire 23 full-time employees.

Those positions would handle the licensing of marijuana consumption lounges, compliance checks, background checks and determining lounge suitability, among other duties.