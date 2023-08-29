Arkansas medical cannabis sales hit $23.2 million in July

Arkansas medical cannabis sales are still on track for a record-breaking year after transactions in the state reached $23.2 million in July.

That brings total MMJ sales in Arkansas for the first seven months of 2023 to $164.6 million – $7.3 million more than last year’s total for the same period, Fayetteville TV station KNWA reported.

Sales have likely been boosted by an increase in medical marijuana card holders in the state.

Since August 2022, patient numbers grew from 88,893 to 94,059, according to the Arkansas health department.

“If sales remain consistent for the next several months, we will complete 2023 with total sales reaching more than $280 million,” Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the state’s Department of Finance and Administration, said in statement.

MMJ dispensaries in Arkansas sold 29,057 pounds of medical cannabis in the first six months of 2023, up 23% compared to the same period last year.