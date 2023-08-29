Arkansas medical cannabis sales hit $23.2 million in July

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Image of stacks of $100 bills

Arkansas medical cannabis sales are still on track for a record-breaking year after transactions in the state reached $23.2 million in July.

That brings total MMJ sales in Arkansas for the first seven months of 2023 to $164.6 million – $7.3 million more than last year’s total for the same period, Fayetteville TV station KNWA reported.

Sales have likely been boosted by an increase in medical marijuana card holders in the state.

Since August 2022, patient numbers grew from 88,893 to 94,059, according to the Arkansas health department.

“If sales remain consistent for the next several months, we will complete 2023 with total sales reaching more than $280 million,” Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the state’s Department of Finance and Administration, said in statement.

MMJ dispensaries in Arkansas sold 29,057 pounds of medical cannabis in the first six months of 2023, up 23% compared to the same period last year.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Arkansas attorney general defends delta-8 THC ban in court
Image of Arkansas state flag

Legal

Hemp companies sue to overturn Arkansas ban on delta THC products
Image of delta-8 blue raspberry gummies and hemp leaves

Legal

Arkansas medical marijuana sales eclipse $141 million in first half of 2023
Image of Little Rock, Arkansas
All U.S. Arkansas Briefs Cultivation Finance Medical & Recreational Retail Statistics, Data and Charts 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY