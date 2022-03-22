Arkansas posts $21.1 million in February medical cannabis sales

February medical cannabis sales in Arkansas totaled $21.1 million, according to new data from the state.

That brings year-to-date MMJ sales in the state to nearly $41.7 million, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) reported, after more than $20 million in sales were recorded in January.

There are 82,410 active medical marijuana patient cards in Arkansas, according to the state health department.

Those clients bought 3,658 pounds of medical cannabis in February, the DFA reported, and have purchased roughly 80,000 pounds since MMJ dispensaries opened in May 2019.

The state’s top-selling retailer in February was Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood, which sold nearly 373 pounds of medical marijuana in February, according to DFA figures.

The runner-up dispensary, The Releaf Center in Bentonville, sold nearly 300 pounds.

Arkansas’ 38th licensed MMJ dispensary opened on March 7, the DFA said.

Medical cannabis sales launched in Arkansas in May 2019.

A campaign is pushing to legalize recreational cannabis via a ballot measure this year.