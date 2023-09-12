August cannabis sales reach $24.9M in Connecticut and $21.6M in Maine

Connecticut and Maine both posted modest marijuana sales increases in August, according to the latest state data.

Recreational and medical marijuana retailers in Connecticut sold a record $24.9 million-plus worth of marijuana products last month, up 5.4% from a year ago, according to the state’s Health and Human Services department.

In dollar terms, adult-use transactions accounted for about 56% of cannabis sales in Connecticut during the month.

Recreational sales in Connecticut increased for the seventh straight month since the state launched the market on Jan. 10.

Medical marijuana sales in Connecticut also rose in August to more than $10.9 million, up 3.1% from July.

The average product price through the end of August was $39.76 for adult-use cannabis products and $39.30 for MMJ products.

In Maine, recreational sales in August hit more than $21.6 million, up 3.6% from July, according to the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy.

August marked the fifth straight month of retail sales increases in Maine’s adult-use market.

The average price per gram of flower was $7.83, up from $7.73 in July and down from $8.51 in September 2022.

Adult-use retailers in Maine are on pace to break 2022’s sales record of $159 million, which nearly doubled the state’s sales of roughly $82 million in 2021.

Maine launched adult-use sales in October 2020.