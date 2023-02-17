Budtenders at California cannabis retailer join Teamsters

By MJBizDaily Staff

Budtenders at Captain Jack’s Dispensary in San Bernardino, California, have become the latest group of cannabis workers to unionize.

According to a news release, the workers joined Teamsters Local 1932, which represents more than 14,000 workers in California’s Inland Empire, part of the 1.2 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The Teamsters have been steadily picking up new members as the marijuana industry expands.

In January alone, the union organized workers at California delivery company Grass Door and two Sunnyside stores in Illinois.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union also has been successful organizing workers in the cannabis industry, including California.

