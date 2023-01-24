More marijuana store workers in Illinois join Teamsters

By MJBizDaily Staff

For the second time in two weeks, workers at a Sunnyside marijuana store in Illinois voted to join the Teamsters union.

The union announced Friday that 30 workers at the Sunnyside store in Rockford voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 777.

Only days before that, on Jan. 9, an undisclosed number of employees at the Sunnyside store in Buffalo Grove announced they had joined Local 777.

Workers at Sunnyside stores in Schaumburg and South Beloit also voted to join the Teamsters in September and October, respectively.

Sunnyside is the retail affiliate of Chicago-based Cresco Labs, one of the largest multistate operators in the nation.

“With how quickly things change in this line of work, we wanted to have security and control over our futures in cannabis,” Keith Franz, a wellness adviser at Sunnyside Rockford, said in a statement.

