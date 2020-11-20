C-Shop cannabis stores reopen in Newfoundland as strike ends

A strike that shuttered 10 of Newfoundland and Labrador’s 27 licensed marijuana stores has come to an end.

closed in August when more than 1,400 workers launched a strike against store owner Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Last week the workers reached a new agreement with Loblaw, ending the strike.

The C-Shops are reopening on Friday, Nov. 20, according to the website of Cannabis NL, which oversees marijuana sales in the province.

The closures appear to have taken a toll on Newfoundland’s September sales of regulated marijuana.

Sales that month decreased by nearly 20% from August levels at a time when retail marijuana sales were growing in most other Canadian provinces.

Sales were CA$3.8 million in September, down from CA$4.7 million in August.