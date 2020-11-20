Canadian legal marijuana sales exceed CA$256 million in September

Canadian sales of regulated cannabis reached 256.3 million Canadian dollars ($196.4 million) in September, a 1.85% increase over August’s sales as the pace of monthly growth slowed.
Statistics Canada’s September’s cannabis sales figures were led by Ontario’s 5.3% monthly sales increase to CA$77.9 million.
In Quebec, monthly marijuana sales through the province’s government-operated marijuana monopoly increased modestly, growing by 0.9% to CA$45 million.
Alberta sales also increased slightly over August, growing by 0.7% to CA$53 million.
Monthly sales in Manitoba shrank by 2.3% to CA$9.3 million.
Neighboring Saskatchewan saw sales increase by 1.7% over August to CA$12.8 million.
September’s largest monthly sales decrease came in Newfoundland, where sales fell due to a strike involving C-Shop cannabis stores.
Sales in Newfoundland fell to CA$3.8 million.
In Canada’s other Atlantic provinces, monthly sales and growth were:
- Nova Scotia: CA$7.6 million (+0.6%).
- New Brunswick: CA$6.5 million (-2.9%).
- Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (+0.5%).
September sales in Yukon Territory totaled CA$698,000, and sales in the Northwest Territories were CA$387,000.
Statistics Canada did not release monthly cannabis sales figures for the territory of Nunavut.
Statistics Canada also adjusted total August cannabis retail sales upwards to CA$251.7 million, from the previously reported figure of CA$244.9 million.
The government data agency will report October’s retail trade figures on Dec. 18.
Full sales data for September can be found here.