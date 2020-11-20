Canadian legal marijuana sales exceed CA$256 million in September

Canadian sales of regulated cannabis reached 256.3 million Canadian dollars ($196.4 million) in September, a 1.85% increase over August’s sales as the pace of monthly growth slowed.

Statistics Canada’s September’s cannabis sales figures were led by Ontario’s 5.3% monthly sales increase to CA$77.9 million.

In Quebec, monthly marijuana sales through the province’s government-operated marijuana monopoly increased modestly, growing by 0.9% to CA$45 million.

Alberta sales also increased slightly over August, growing by 0.7% to CA$53 million.

Monthly sales in Manitoba shrank by 2.3% to CA$9.3 million.

Neighboring Saskatchewan saw sales increase by 1.7% over August to CA$12.8 million.

September’s largest monthly sales decrease came in Newfoundland, where sales fell due to a strike involving C-Shop cannabis stores.

Sales in Newfoundland fell to CA$3.8 million.

In Canada’s other Atlantic provinces, monthly sales and growth were:

Nova Scotia: CA$7.6 million (+0.6%).

New Brunswick: CA$6.5 million (-2.9%).

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (+0.5%).

September sales in Yukon Territory totaled CA$698,000, and sales in the Northwest Territories were CA$387,000.

Statistics Canada did not release monthly cannabis sales figures for the territory of Nunavut.

Statistics Canada also adjusted total August cannabis retail sales upwards to CA$251.7 million, from the previously reported figure of CA$244.9 million.

The government data agency will report October’s retail trade figures on Dec. 18.

Full sales data for September can be found here.