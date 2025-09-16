California cannabis regulators issued a voluntary recall for four THC-infused beverages due to noncompliant labeling and packaging.

Product labeling failed to identify serving size and did not indicate the drinks were manufactured using good manufacturing practices (GMP) for beverages, the state Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brands and products affected by the recall are:

Live Oro: Black Cherry Pomegranate.

Olala: Blue Raspberry Blast 100 mg THC; Guava 100 mg THC; Mango 100 mg THC; Orange Cream 100 mg THC; Orange Cream sugar free 10 mg THC; Orange Cream 10 mg THC; Root Beer 10 mg THC; Root Beer 100 mg THC; and Root Beer sugar free 10 mg THC.

Reefresh: Fruit Punch 100 mg THC; Grape 100 mg THC; Melon 100 mg THC + 100 mg CBN; Strawberry Lemonade 100 mg THC; Watermelon 100 mg THC; Mango Tea 10 mg THC; and Strawberry Lemonade 10 mg THC.

Voila: Cucumber & Mint; Watermelon; Lime; Peach Pear; and Pineapple & Strawberry.

Edible cannabis products in California are supposed to be limited to no more than 10 mg of THC per serving.

Either the DCC or the third-party distributors will email notices to licensees with recalled products in their inventory with instructions on how to proceed, the DCC’s notice said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers who purchased the products should check the UID and batch numbers included in the recall and either dispose of affected products or return it to retailers, according to the DCC.

Anyone experiencing adverse reactions should contact their doctors.

The DCC has issued several recalls this summer, including two mandatory recalls for Alien Labs Flower after discovering microbial contamination.