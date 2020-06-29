California cannabis regulators extend license fee deferrals amid coronavirus

The trio of regulatory agencies that oversee California’s marijuana industry announced Monday that they’re again offering license fee payment deferrals for up to 60 days – this time for business permits that are expiring in July and August.

The announcement was made by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, which oversees most MJ companies, in tandem with the state Department of Public Health and the Department of Food and Agriculture.

The three agencies in May announced that any marijuana company whose permit expired between May 14 and June 30 would be allowed to take up to 60 extra days to pay their renewal fees, given that the coronavirus outbreak has increased pressure on businesses and their employees. The same reasoning was applied for the deferral extension through Aug. 31.

Once a company obtains a deferral, the license payment will be due 60 days from when the license expires.

“We hope that today’s announcement will provide assistance to the industry as we continue to work together to address the challenges created by the pandemic,” BCC Chief Lori Ajax said in the news release.

Additional deferrals for licenses that expired prior to July 1 are not available.