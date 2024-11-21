Canadian cannabis operators face delivery issues if postal workers strike

By Ben Stevens, Business of Cannabis
Canadian cannabis operators are preparing their businesses for a potential nationwide postal strike on Friday, which involves 55,000 workers.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers failed to reach a pay deal with Canada Post ahead of the holiday season, leading the postal operator to halt mail processing and delivery until the dispute is resolved.

In preparation for what could be a lengthy dispute, the second in six years, cannabis companies in Canada are taking steps to ensure customers can still receive their orders.

StratCann reported that several cannabis companies are exploring alternative shipping options, including the use of private delivery businesses.

The previous work stoppage came in October 2018, the same month that Canada launched recreational cannabis sales.

This item originally appeared on Business of Cannabis. The full story is available here.

