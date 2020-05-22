Canadian cannabis sales surged in March amid COVID-19, data shows

Retail sales of regulated cannabis in Canada soared in March, growing 19% on a monthly basis to a record 181 million Canadian dollars ($129 million).
The spike in cannabis sales came even as overall monthly retail sales in Canada cratered by an unprecedented 10% in March during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retail cannabis sales grew on a month-over-month basis in every province except Prince Edward Island, where cannabis stores closed on March 19. (The four stores reopened May 22.)
In Canada’s four most-populated provinces, March retail cannabis sales increased as follows:
- Ontario: 21% to CA$47.3 million.
- Quebec: 29% to CA$37.7 million.
- British Columbia: 12% to CA$23.5 million.
- Alberta: 21% to CA$40.4 million.
In February, eight of the 13 provinces and territories experienced lower sales.
On an annual basis, the CA$181 million worth of regulated cannabis sold in March 2020 represents a nearly 200% increase over March 2019, when Canada’s still-developing sector sold CA$60.9 million dollars worth of cannabis at retail.
A monthly breakdown of Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales is available here.
