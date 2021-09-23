Canadian retail marijuana sales hit record CA$338.9 million in July

Canadian sales of legal adult-use marijuana continued a monthslong growth trend in July, increasing 6.2% over June to a record 338.9 million Canadian dollars ($267.8 million).

June’s sales total was adjusted upward slightly to CA$319.2 million, according to seasonally unadjusted retail sales figures released Thursday by federal data bureau Statistics Canada.

The sales figure for July marks five straight months of growth for the Canadian recreational marijuana industry and year-over-year growth of 45.6%.

It implies an annual run rate of roughly CA$4.07 billion for the industry, nearly three years after recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada in October 2018.

Monthly sales from licensed adult-use cannabis stores increased in all Canadian provinces reported by Statistics Canada. Ontario, the largest provincial market, led the way in sales and recently surpassed 1,000 bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Ontario accounted for 37.4% of regulated Canadian adult-use sales in July, totaling CA$126.7 million and growing 5.5% over June.

Monthly recreational cannabis sales in the remaining provinces totaled:

Alberta: CA$60.7 million (+4.9%).

Quebec: CA$52.1 million (+5.9%).

British Columbia: CA$48.5 million (+9.4%).

Saskatchewan: CA$13.2 million (+1.9%).

Manitoba: CA$12.8 million (+7.4%).

Nova Scotia: CA$8.8 million (+6.9%).

New Brunswick: CA$7.3 million (+11.2%).

Newfoundland: CA$5.3 million (+8.5%).

July cannabis sales for the province of Prince Edward Island were not released, nor were figures for Canada’s three territories.

For selected major metropolitan areas, July sales totaled:

Toronto: CA$45.2 million (+3.5%).

Montreal: CA$26 million (+4.6%).

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$20.8 million (+4.7%).

Calgary, Alberta: CA$16.4 million (+5.7%).

Vancouver, B.C.: CA$15 million (+5.6%).

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$13.4 million (+10.9%).

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$8.7 million (+4.5%).

Quebec City: CA$6 million (+2.3%).

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.5 million (+2.2%).

The July cannabis retail sales figures are available here.

Statistics Canada’s retail sales data for August will be released on Oct. 22.