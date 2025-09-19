The Sacramento City Council on Wednesday legalized adult-use cannabis cafes in California’s capital.

Cannabis retailers in the city will be able to apply for a special permit allowing social consumption beginning next year, according to NBC affiliate KCRA 3.

Wednesday’s decision was split evenly among councilmembers, with Mayor Kevin McCarty casting the deciding vote.

It paves the way for Crystal Nugs, a local retailer, to finally open up a long-planned 1,500-square foot lounge in downtown near the state Capitol.

“We are in an area where there’s a lot of apartments, where there’s a lot of renters,” owner Maisha Bahiti told KCRA.

“You’re going to have people who cannot consume in their homes.”

Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum stressed the need for an option that allows people to consume cannabis without turning to public spaces.

State law bans public cannabis consumption.

“What we want to do is provide folks a responsible way to enjoy that activity that, you know, so they’re not having to resort to our public spaces,” he said, as per the station.

Opponents, such as youth activist Aaron Cordoza, worries about the potential impact on young people if the establishments are located near residential areas, parks or schools.

“We are trying to keep our kids safe and from doing drugs,” Cordoza said, according to KCRA.

California has a few dozen consumption lounges across the state, with a high concentration of them in the Bay Area.

California only recently updated its consumption lounge laws to allow licensed businesses to serve food and beverages and host live performances.

The state’s cannabis café policy went into effect on Jan. 1 after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it into law last October.