Cannabis industry trailblazer Wanda James is running for Congress.

The CEO of Denver marijuana retail shop Simply Pure and the first Black woman in Colorado to own a licensed cannabis dispensary, James could also be the first entrepreneur from the $32 billion industry in Washington.

James, 61, who currently sits on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents, will challenge longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, who has represented Colorado’s First Congressional District for nearly three decades.

Earlier this year, CU’s Board of Regents censored James for prioritizing her personal interests over the university’s mission.

However, James’s supporters argue she faced punishment for speaking out against racist imagery of Black babies and teens used in a campaign highlighting the risks of high-potency cannabis.

The images were pulled after James told CU President Todd Saliman that they were racially insensitive.

James joins four other announced contenders in the June 30 Democratic primary.

“Our country is broken and it’s breaking Denver residents, too,” James said in a statement. “The future under this administration is bleak.”

“It’s time to ensure families, students and communities are no longer held back by Republicans who would suppress their success in Denver and damage our economic security.”

A U.S. Navy veteran, entrepreneur and activist, James is positioning herself as a fresh voice for Denver.

DeGette, 68, is the longest-serving member of Colorado’s current congressional delegation.

Before entering the cannabis industry, James and her husband, Scott Durrah, who cofounded their cannabis business in 2009, were involved in efforts to overturn court-ordered sentences for marijuana possession.

After Colorado voters approved marijuana legalization in 2012, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed James to the Amendment 64 Task Force Work Group, where she helped shape rules for recreational marijuana legalization.

She later served on several other work groups for edibles, packaging, dispensary operations and communications.

For James, the fight is personal. Her brother was sent to federal prison for 10 years for marijuana possession at age 19.

Her cannabis industry bona fides may not provide much of an edge in an election where the incumbent is also cannabis friendly.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana (NORML) gives DeGette an A+ for her efforts in supporting the cannabis industry.

Wanda James’ political savvy

James managed Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ first congressional campaign and was appointed to the National Finance Committees by former president Barack Obama.

She is a past president of the National Women’s Political Caucus and has served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Colorado Tourism Board.

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb praised Wanda James’ leadership and problem-solving abilities, emphasizing her dedication to the community.

“Affordability caused by regressive economic decisions is the issue on everyone’s mind, and Wanda James is the kind of problem solver Denver and the nation need,” Webb said in a statement.

“We have watched her fight on every level, from electing strong Democrats, building businesses, to serving in higher education, always putting community first.”

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.