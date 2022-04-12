Cannabis workers at 2 Acreage locations in New Jersey agree to unionize

More than 60 cannabis workers at two of Acreage Holdings’ The Botanist locations in New Jersey are joining the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFCW).

The employees, at Botanist outlets in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, “will join the union upon certification of the agreement,” UFCW Local 152 said in a late Monday news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Representatives from the union then will begin negotiating the first contract on behalf of the new members to ensure their voice is heard at the workplace.”

The union local said the two Botanist locations include workers who “grow, harvest and process cannabis and sell it in several forms at their retail space.”

The Botanist has one other New Jersey retail location, in Williamstown.

In a statement, UFCW Local 152 President Brian String said the workers would be the chapter’s first cannabis industry members.

Local 152 and UFCW Local 360 announced a pro-union vote at New Jersey cannabis company Verano NJ in January 2021.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

Marijuana industry employees in a number of states have joined UFCW, including recent announcements in Illinois and Michigan.

Acreage is one of seven multistate operators that will soon launch adult-use marijuana sales in New Jersey.