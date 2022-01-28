The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) scored another win in its mission to recruit more members in the marijuana industry when employees at a Sunnyside cannabis retail store in Champaign, Illinois, voted to ratify their first union contract.

Sunnyside is owned and operated by Chicago-based marijuana multistate operator Cresco Labs.

The 22 retail workers will be represented by Local 881 of the UFCW union, according to a news release.

This marks the third Local 881 union contract ratified by Illinois cannabis workers in the past two years.

According to the release, Local 881 negotiated a contract on the workers’ behalf that addressed many of their concerns, including:

Annual wage increases.

A ratification bonus.

Guaranteed paid time off.

A set employee product discount.

A grievance procedure related to disciplinary actions.

As of the end of 2021, the UFCW represented roughly 10,000 workers in the legal U.S. marijuana sector.

Last year, the labor union won a series of unionization votes beyond Illinois, including California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.