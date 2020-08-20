Cansativa named sole distributor of German-grown cannabis

Mörfelden-Walldorf-based Cansativa won the German distribution tender, becoming the sole distributor of all cannabis that will be grown in Germany for medical purposes during the next four years, the company announced in a news release.

The company, located in the Frankfurt Rhine-Main Region, will provide logistics, wholesale and distribution services to the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM).

To do that, Cansativa will deliver to German pharmacies the cannabis flower grown by the German subsidiaries of Canadian-based Aurora Cannabis and Aphria, as well as Germany-headquartered Demecan.

The distribution application process suffered some delays, but the plan remains to start supplying German-grown cannabis flower to pharmacies before the end of 2020.

So far, the German flower market has been fully dependent on imports.

More details about the original rules of the distribution tender can be found here.

The latest details about German domestic cultivation, including sales prices an quantities to be grown can be found here.