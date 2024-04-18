Colorado cannabis edibles brand Coda Signature will live on after the manufacturer’s assets were acquired by Canvas 1839 Group for an undisclosed sum.

Coda announced in late 2023 it was exiting Colorado, attributing its departure to “cannabis market declines (in the state) in recent years combined with the significant oversupply,”

However, Colorado-based Canvas 1839 announced in a Tuesday news release that it had acquired Coda’s “material operating assets” and “(w)ith the acquisition now official, Canvas is poised to reintroduce Coda’s beloved products to Colorado.”

Canvas 1839 is the company behind the Escape Artists brand of marijuana products.

“This initial step is part of a broader vision for multi-state expansion, reflecting Canvas’s ambition to make a significant impact on the cannabis market nationwide,” the release noted.

Canvas CEO Alison Di Spaltro said the company plans to bring back several of Coda’s previous products.

“We have acquired all of their recipes and we’re working closely with Lauren Gockley, their founder, to train our team,” Di Spaltro told Denver alt-weekly Westword.

“We essentially saw Coda as an excellent and beloved brand in Colorado, so we want to continue offering their products in Colorado and beyond.”

Di Spaltro said production of Coda products will start again in May.

Since leaving Colorado last year, Coda has also exited Massachusetts and Ohio, according to Di Spaltro.