Colorado 2021 marijuana sales could break record despite monthly slumps

Marijuana sales in Colorado could set an annual record for 2021, even though several months fell below the previous year’s totals.

The state revenue department’s sales figures for November 2021 show Colorado retailers sold $158.4 million worth of medical and recreational cannabis that month, bringing the market’s yearly total to more than $2.06 billion, Denver alt-weekly Westword reported.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s 2021 cannabis sales totaled $2.19 billion, meaning marijuana retailers will have needed to sell a little more than $130 million in December to best 2020.

That could be a stretch, however, as sales in the state dipped three months in a row from August to October and were off nearly 12% compared to the same period a year ago for the month of October.

The dip could be explained by COVID-19 stimulus payments drying up and people spending their money on other entertainment and travel as the state opened back up from pandemic lockdowns.

However, cannabis sales tend to increase during the holiday season, so it’s possible Colorado might still see an annual record for 2021.