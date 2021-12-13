Cannabis sales in Colorado have declined for three months in a row and are off nearly 12% compared to the same period a year ago, according to state data for October.

It’s not unusual for sales to be somewhat softer during that part of the year.

But October sales in Colorado totaled only $176.3 million, a drop from $199.8 million in October 2020, according to Department of Revenue figures.

Colorado’s medical marijuana sales showed the steepest decline of nearly 25% from $38.8 million in October 2020 to $29.2 million in October 2021.

But recreational sales were off as well, dropping nearly 9% from $161 million to $147.1 million during the same period.

The October sales are 22% off an all-time high of $226.3 million in July 2020 and down 15% from this year’s high of $202.8 million in March.

Despite the sales decline in the past three months, total marijuana sales of $1.9 billion for the first 10 months of 2021 are marginally ahead of last year’s $1.83 billion for the same period, according to the state data.

– Jeff Smith