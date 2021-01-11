Colorado authorities issue recall of contaminated cannabis

Colorado regulators recalled products from Denver-based Veritas Fine Cannabis, alleging yeast and mold issues.
The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) issued the recall Jan. 8 in conjunction with the state Department of Public Health and Environment, alt-weekly newspaper Westword reported.
The recalled strains are Grape Oz and Biker Oz with one of the following tracking numbers: 4H346-BKZ or 3H345-GRZ.
Most of the affected products were sold in November and December.
The MED suggest destroying the product, though much of it has probably been consumed.
Colorado had a large recall of marijuana products allegedly containing yeast and mold in late 2019.