Colorado authorities issue recall of contaminated cannabis

Colorado regulators recalled products from Denver-based Veritas Fine Cannabis, alleging yeast and mold issues.

The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) issued the recall Jan. 8 in conjunction with the state Department of Public Health and Environment, alt-weekly newspaper Westword reported.

The action applies to two harvest batches and also includes concentrates formulated from the flower.

The recalled strains are Grape Oz and Biker Oz with one of the following tracking numbers: 4H346-BKZ or 3H345-GRZ.

Most of the affected products were sold in November and December.

The MED suggest destroying the product, though much of it has probably been consumed.

Colorado had a large recall of marijuana products allegedly containing yeast and mold in late 2019.