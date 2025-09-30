Cannabis recalls in Colorado are affecting more marijuana retailers in the state than ever before, according to a recent analysis.

Following a Sept. 9 recall of products sold at 172 Colorado cannabis stores – one of the largest in state history – a total of 465 marijuana retailers have sold cannabis later recalled in 2025, Colorado Public Radio (CPR) reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observers fear that plummeting prices may be encouraging marijuana operators to cut corners, CPR reported.

Large Colorado cannabis recall for fungus and mold

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), eight batches of flower and pre-rolls produced by 710 Labs were contaminated with the fungus aspergillus or total yest and mold in excess of state limits.

710 Labs did not respond to CPR’s requests for comment, but the company posted on its website that the products passed initial testing.

Colorado regulators do not track or disclose the total volume of cannabis recalled annually.

However, CPR’s analysis of recall notices reveals that the number of stores affected by recalls has risen significantly in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, a total of 465 stores has been included in recalls issued by MED.

While some stores appear multiple times because of different product recalls, it’s the highest number of affected stores since at least 2023, when 333 stores faced recalls, CPR reported.

Colorado marijuana recalls spike amid price, sales slumps

In June, Smokiez edible products were recalled from 85 stores after testing revealed pesticide levels exceeding state limits, according to CPR.

In August, Clearview Industries recalled vaporizer products after three pesticides were found to exceed state limits during testing.

Earlier in the year, 58 stores were impacted by a recall of products under the Bud & Mary’s Cannabis label because of yeast and mold levels surpassing allowable limits, according to CPR.

Cannabis prices in Colorado fell to an all-time low earlier this month.

And sales are lagging, too.

In 2024, Colorado cannabis retailers reported $1.4 billion in sales – a 37% drop from a record $2.2 billion in 2021.