Colorado marijuana sales continue 10-month slide

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Numbers from the Colorado revenue department show recreational and medical marijuana sales continuing a downward trend compared to this time last year.

In March, Colorado marijuana stores and dispensaries sold $162.5 million worth of cannabis.

That total was slightly up from $145.3 million in sales from the shorter month of February but 22% lower than March 2021’s $207.1 million, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword.

MJBizDaily Indoor Cultivation Buyers Guide – Now available!

Master the complexities of growing cannabis indoors with fundamental tips and guidance from experienced cultivation professionals.

Featured inside:

  • Best practices in cultivation facility design
  • Tips for mapping out a climate control system and purchasing components
  • Indoor cultivation buyers guide checklist
  • And more!
 
Get The Guide
 

March 2022 is the 10th month in a row that Colorado posted a lower sales total year-over-year.

While sales often dip between the end-of-year holidays and 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday, the overall trend suggests that buyers increased their spending on cannabis during the COVID-19 lockdowns when they had more disposable income stemming from federal stimulus checks and not being able to spend on entertainment such as restaurants and travel.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Colorado 2021 marijuana sales could break record despite monthly slumps

Cultivation

Denver marijuana company’s dispute with union highlights PR pitfalls

Retail

British Columbia cannabis company planning CBD mall kiosks in US
All U.S. Briefs Colorado Recreational Retail 