Hemp retailers in two states must contend with new, stricter rules recently signed into law that limit the amount of hemp-derived THC allowed in state-regulated products.

However, producers and sellers of low-THC hemp-sourced beverages in Connecticut and Iowa can celebrate.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont signed two bills concerning the hemp industry into law, as CTNewsJunkie.com reported.

HB 5150 and SB 200 impose a limit of 1 milligram of THC per serving for manufactured hemp products starting Oct. 1, 2024.

The THC limit drops even farther – to 0.5 milligrams of THC – on Jan. 1, 2025.

There is, however, a carve-out for beverages, as the U.S. Hemp Roundtable points out.

Infused beverages can contain up to 3 milligrams of THC per 12-ounce container; they can be sold in packs of four.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law a bill that limits hemp-derived products to no more than 4 milligrams of THC per serving and 10 milligrams per container, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.

The bill also allows new penalties for violators.

The governor said the law will “protect minors from dangerous and intoxicating products.”

Keeping low-dose beverages legal may be welcome news to marketers of the drinks, which are growing in popularity across the country.

Other states also are mulling restrictions on products derived from hemp as federal lawmakers prepare to debate a new Farm Bill.

Hemp advocates want the new Farm Bill to explicitly allow intoxicating hemp-derived products, while marijuana industry players are pushing for restrictions on what they see as a poorly regulated competitor.